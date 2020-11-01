Amazon Creating More Jobs In Cleveland!

10801 Madison Avenue in the Madison Industrial Park is being converted into and Amazon Last Mile Facility! These are locations that speed up delivery times and offer new innovations to customers. This project expected to bring 400 jobs to the west side with wages starting between $15 & $18 per hour. Workers at the facility will most likely utilize the surrounding gas stations, restaurants, etc bringing money into the surrounding local businesses and communities. Construction on the Amazon facility slated to wrap up in early 2021, you can apply HERE.