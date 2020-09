It's officially Fall, which means it's officially apple-picking season! It may not FEEL like fall temp-wise, but don't let that deter you from getting outside and enjoying the festivities before the flakes start flying. Pumpkin patches, apple-picking, corn mazes, scarecrow-making, and plenty more for the entire family. Here's a list of places to check out:

Burnham Orchards

Richardson Farms

Bauman Orchards

Miller's Apple Hill

Rittman Orchards and Farm Market

Monroe's Orchards

Hillcrest Orchards

Apple Hill Orchards

Kuner's Apple Orchard

Quarry Hill Orchards

Patterson Fruit Farm

Mapleside Farms