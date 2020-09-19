Asian Lantern Festival Extended!

If you haven't had a chance to make it up to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to check out the Asian Lantern Festival, good news for you!

It's been extended and extra 6 days! The last day will be October 4th, 2020, you can choose the walk through experience, or the drive through option. It's the festival's third year and so far, there's been upwards of 150,000 people that have attended this year. Check out 70 never before seen lanterns, acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, and culturally-inspired cuisine.

AND, you get the Dinosaurs of the World Experience. That's 20 HUGE animatronics, very cool. Get your tickets HERE.