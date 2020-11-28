Avon Lake Holiday Lights Tour & Scavenger Hunt

There's no stopping tradition this year, with a twist of course. The Avon Lake Holiday Lights Tour officially began yesterday, and it's self-guided! A mile and a half loop of light displays that starts and ends at Veteran's Memorial Park, will surely keep that holiday spirit bright. Want a challenge? The city put together a scavenger hunt for 12 holiday-themed characters around the loop. You find em all, you can win a prize! The entire route and light displays map below, along with the map for the scavenger hunt.

Display Route Map

Scavenger Hunt Map

**You're the lucky winner of the scavenger hunt??? Congrats! Excellent work! Send that completed scavenger hunt map to alrec@avonlake.org to qualify for the prize!