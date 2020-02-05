Axl Rose Animated For Looney Tunes Episode

Guns N Roses vocalist Axl Rose debuted in a Looney Tunes episode back in December of 2018 and a video has been released taking us through the animation process. The idea came from writers Rob Janas and Kevin Fleming attending a GNR concert, in which the band came out to the Looney Tunes theme song. They also commented on what it was like working with Axl, stating that "he couldn't have been nicer". You can watch the video here. Keep rockin'.