Axl Rose Animated For Looney Tunes Episode

Learn how the Guns N Roses vocalist got animated for Looney Tunes

February 5, 2020
Joe Czekaj
Axl Rose

Gustavo Caballero / Staff

Categories: 
Music News

Guns N Roses vocalist Axl Rose debuted in a Looney Tunes episode back in December of 2018 and a video has been released taking us through the animation process. The idea came from writers Rob Janas and Kevin Fleming attending a GNR concert, in which the band came out to the Looney Tunes theme song. They also commented on what it was like working with Axl, stating that "he couldn't have been nicer". You can watch the video here. Keep rockin'. 

 

Tags: 
Axl Rose
looney tunes
Guns N Roses

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes