Beachwood Delivery Service

Beachwood Delivers is a new program aimed at saving city residents money with no fees! Launching in the coming days, the service couldn't be any easier to use. If you're hungry, you select one of nine restaurants in the program and call in a minimum order of $25. THEN, the establishment calls the city, which sends out a driver to pick up the food and deliver it to you! Funded through the City of Beachwood and it's Economic Development programs, the service will be available for one month 4-8PM and you can select from the following food joints:

Blu, the Restaurant - (216) 831-5599

BOMBA Taco + Bar - (216) 755-5907

Cedar Creek Grille - (216) 342-5177

Giovanni’s Ristorante - (216) 831-8625

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse - (216) 464-0688

Lindey’s Lake House - (216) 342-5030

Tres Potrillos - (216) 591-1202

Winking Lizard - (216) 454-0380

Yours Truly - (216) 464-4848