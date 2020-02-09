Billy Sheehan on Van Halen Offer 'Fake News'

Fake news is everywhere nowadays, surfacing when we least expect it. This being the case for Mr. Big , The Winery Dogs, and Sons of Apollo bassist Billy Sheehan. Billy recently spoke with That Metal Voice covered by UCR, stating that Sheehan was “offered the position as bassist three times through the years", that it would've been a "great honor". He continued "They never followed through on any sort of an official offer and therefore I never 'turned down' any offer, because it eventually fell through. This is the result of recycling old news ( I've spoken of this before) because I thought I'd do a favor some little website that asked for an interview, and then they decided to make this the headline ( for clicks) and many other websites picked up the 'story' to get more clicks. Recycled, inaccurate and rebranded old news. Never happened.” Sheehan lended his backing vocal and bass talents to Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth's first two solo albums. Read more here. Keep rockin'.



