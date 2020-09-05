Browns Announce 53-Man Roster for 2020 Season

Just under 8 days until game #1 of the Cleveland Browns 2020 season launches against the Baltimore Ravens September 13th @ 1pm, the Browns have released their 2020 roster!

I believe we as a city, nay, a community, NEED some football now more than ever, and the day is quickly approaching!

Now, the Browns waived 24 players in order to meet the NFL requirement of 53, 33 players from the 2019 season are returning, and the other 20 coming to the Land from other avenues.

Here's the roster....

Quarterbacks (2): Case Keenum, Baker Mayfield

Running backs (3): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson

Fullbacks (1): Andy Janovich

Tight ends (5): Pharaoh Brown, Harrison Bryant, Stephen Carlson, Austin Hooper, David Njoku

Wide receivers (6): Odell Beckham Jr., Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry, JoJo Natson, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Offensive linemen (9): Joel Bitonio, Evan Brown, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, Chris Hubbard, Kendall Lamm, Wyatt Teller, JC Tretter, Jedrick Wills Jr.

Defensive linemen (8): Eli Ankou, Adrian Clayborn, Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Porter Gustin, Larry Ogunjobi, Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon

Linebackers (6): Tae Davis, B.J. Goodson, Jacob Phillips, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson

Defensive backs (10): Ronnie Harrison, Kevin Johnson, Karl Joseph, Terrance Mitchell, Sheldrick Redwine, Andrew Sendejo, M.J. Stewart Jr., Tavierre Thomas, Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams

Specialists (3): Jamie Gillan, Charley Hughlett, Austin Seibert