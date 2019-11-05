Can't Win 'Em All!

Metallica Guitarist Kirk Hammett Discusses His Song Idea Rejections

November 5, 2019
Music News

Being involved in a musical group has it's positives and negatives, but one thing has to be a part of that; collabopration. But hey, you might think your riff idea is the best ever, but the rest of your band rejects it. Just gotta accept it, compromise, and move on for the betterment of the group as a whole. Here's what guitar legend Kirk Hammett of Metallica has to say about song idea rejection. Should make an entire album of Kirk's rejected song ideas and name it "Can't Win 'Em All", or "Reject 'Em All'. Keep rockin'.

 

kirk hammett metallica

