Cleveland-Area Coffee Subscription Service

A local coffee shop taking things to the next level...

October 6, 2020
Joe Czekaj
Cafilia Coffee

Categories: 
Local

Make no mistake that I have no idea what I would do without coffee. I don't love it more than my cat, or classic rock, but it's up there. Cleveland area coffee shop Cafilia is offering a coffee subscription service in support of local businesses and responsible sustainability. You get 10, 15, or 20 coffees a month, and a reuseable glass mug, good at any of their shops in Lakewood, Shaker Heights, and Ohio City:

-Root Cafe in Lakewood

-Caffeine in Lakewood

-Burning River in Lakewood

- 3-19 Coffee in Ohio City & Shaker Heights

-Cafe Phix in Midtown

Sign up HERE and keep rockin'.  

Tags: 
coffee
Cleveland
local

