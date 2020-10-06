Cleveland-Area Coffee Subscription Service

Make no mistake that I have no idea what I would do without coffee. I don't love it more than my cat, or classic rock, but it's up there. Cleveland area coffee shop Cafilia is offering a coffee subscription service in support of local businesses and responsible sustainability. You get 10, 15, or 20 coffees a month, and a reuseable glass mug, good at any of their shops in Lakewood, Shaker Heights, and Ohio City:

-Root Cafe in Lakewood

-Caffeine in Lakewood

-Burning River in Lakewood

- 3-19 Coffee in Ohio City & Shaker Heights

-Cafe Phix in Midtown

Sign up HERE and keep rockin'.