Cleveland Pizza Week 11-9 through 11-15!

Who doesn't love a good slice of pie? You can have it any way you want, it's a very individual thing and I love that! Endless combinations of toppings or none at all! We're lucky enough to have some exemplary pizza shops here in Cleveland and you can experience them for $8! Starting Monday 11-9 through 11-15, it's Cleveland Pizza Week! Over 30 restaurants are taking part, get your Passport HERE. Keep' eatin, and keep rockin'.