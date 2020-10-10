CMSD Awarded $20K Grant

A helpful boost indeed for the students and staff of the Cleveland Municipal School District. With remote learning being a thing in 2020, it sure does come with it's own set of challenges. CMSD was awarded a $20K grant from United Healthcare to support students in this time we're living in, going towards WiFi hotspot funding and new laptops. These new laptops are equipped with Blue lIght-blocking technology to focus on students eye health. More on this awesome tech HERE, congrats CMSD, and keep rockin'.