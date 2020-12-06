Dispatcher Delivery

In a 24 hour period, Chagrin Valley Dispatch received over 2,700 calls due to the snow storm earlier this week. That didn't stop dispatcher Christine Mazzeo from helping a couple deliver a baby from their home. As the ambulance made their way to the couple in a frigid snowstorm, a baby girl was warm in the arms of her mother. Mazzeo kept her cool the entire 8 minutes of birth, being awarded the Chagrin Valley Dispatch 'Stork Pin'. She's the third recipient to accept the award for assisting in the delivery of a baby before units arrive on scene. Congrats to the family, and keep up the good work, Christine! Full story HERE.