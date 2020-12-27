Flats New Years Eve Take-Home Kits

You can still grab your favorite meals for that NYE party from the Flats East Bank restaurants! This year, take-home meal kits will be offered by the shops below! Happy New Years, Keep Rockin'.

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

Three-course meal take-home kits: Surf and Turf; seafood; a little bit of everything; or shellfish package.

You can add on champagne or cocktails

Prices range from $125-$200

Dine-in service available on NYE

Truman's 216

Take-home kit is $75

Pick three appetizers: Quesadillas, chicken tenders, wings, loaded nachos or loaded fries.

Party favors

Face mask

A bottle of champagne or your choice of six beers or White Claw

Dine-in services available as well for NYE

Lago East Bank

Party packs for up to 10 people

Kick-Off Cocktail for each person; Magnum of Chandon; assorted Red Bull

3 Lago Appetizers.

NYE dinner take-out menu: $225 per couple

Choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Salad, bread and champagne included

Dine-in services available on NYE.