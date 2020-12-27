Flats New Years Eve Take-Home Kits
The East bank brings your favorite meals to you this New Years!
You can still grab your favorite meals for that NYE party from the Flats East Bank restaurants! This year, take-home meal kits will be offered by the shops below! Happy New Years, Keep Rockin'.
Alley Cat Oyster Bar
Three-course meal take-home kits: Surf and Turf; seafood; a little bit of everything; or shellfish package.
You can add on champagne or cocktails
Prices range from $125-$200
Dine-in service available on NYE
Truman's 216
Take-home kit is $75
Pick three appetizers: Quesadillas, chicken tenders, wings, loaded nachos or loaded fries.
Party favors
Face mask
A bottle of champagne or your choice of six beers or White Claw
Dine-in services available as well for NYE
Lago East Bank
Party packs for up to 10 people
Kick-Off Cocktail for each person; Magnum of Chandon; assorted Red Bull
3 Lago Appetizers.
NYE dinner take-out menu: $225 per couple
Choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert.
Salad, bread and champagne included
Dine-in services available on NYE.