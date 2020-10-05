Former Radio Tower Site Reuse

Exciting news out of Seven Hills: Mayor Biasiotta is planning to transform a former radio tower site into a passive park! What's a passive park? Walking paths for the city to enjoy. Located just east of North Park and covering about 20.5 acres, plans are in the works to restore the native flowers, plants, and enhance the tree canopy. Nothing has been finalized yet, city council approved an ordinance stating that the mayor can apply for a grant. If that grant goes through, the land can be picked up from the current property owner. The Mayor has hopes of this coming to fruition in 2021. More on this story HERE. Keep rockin.