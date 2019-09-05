Freddie Mercury - "Never Boring" 5-Disc Box Set

Since it's late Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury's birthday today, we have some great news to share. The late vocalists' entire solo career wil be released in a 5-disc box set on October 11th, 2019 entitled "Never Boring", and even includes an introduction from Rami Malek. Malek portrayed Mercury in the bio-flick Bohemian Rhapsody to great acclaim. Even though Freddie's solo career only spanned two albums and a few singles, the impact he continues to have on the music industry and human culture in general is unmatched. A DVD, Blu-ray disc, unpublished Photos, it's another great way to honor an icon that changed the world. Check out all of the box set goodies here. Keep Rockin'.