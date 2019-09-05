Freddie Mercury - "Never Boring" 5-Disc Box Set
Late Queen Vocalist 5-Disc Box Set
September 5, 2019
Since it's late Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury's birthday today, we have some great news to share. The late vocalists' entire solo career wil be released in a 5-disc box set on October 11th, 2019 entitled "Never Boring", and even includes an introduction from Rami Malek. Malek portrayed Mercury in the bio-flick Bohemian Rhapsody to great acclaim. Even though Freddie's solo career only spanned two albums and a few singles, the impact he continues to have on the music industry and human culture in general is unmatched. A DVD, Blu-ray disc, unpublished Photos, it's another great way to honor an icon that changed the world. Check out all of the box set goodies here. Keep Rockin'.