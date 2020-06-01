From the CLE Traffic Team: Downtown Restrictions

All exits to Downtown Cleveland closed until June 2nd @ 8pm

---------

90 EB EXITS TO CHESTER AND CARNEGIE OPEN

---------

CLOSURES:

90 EB W 25-LAKESIDE

77NB E22-E 9TH

W 6TH, W 3RD, & E 9TH ALONG THE SHOREWAY

77S to Broadway

490 WB to W 7th

W 25 Detroit-Lorain

Parking Ban:

Includes Downtown Cleveland, W 28th- W 25th, & Lorain Ave-Superior Viaduct until June 2nd @ 8pm

Downtown Office Workers:

Will not be permitted into the restricted areas unless officially designated or excluded in the Mayor's Proclamation of Civil Emergency (Civil Unrest).

Residents:

If you live within the curfew zone and you need to get in and out of the restricted area, you are allowed with proper identification showing your place of residence. Pedestrian traffic in the curfew zone is permitted for pet relief, essential travel like a doctors appointment or to get food.

Volunteers:

There will be no volunteers permitted during the curfew.

Please remain patient, DO NOT attempt to drive around barricades. If you do not need to travel into downtown Cleveland, don't. There will be days soon where we can appreciate and explore our great city once again. Drive safe.

For more info, visit https://www.downtowncleveland.com/