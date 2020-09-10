From the CLE Traffic Team...More lanes!

There's few things more satisfying than driving on some fresh pavement. Luckily, Summit County is seeing plenty of that upcoming with the announcement of more lanes on I-77 in Summit County. ODOT released it's plan to add lanes to the near 9.5 mile stretch between Ghent Rd and the Ohio Turnpike. That span being considered an "essential route", will span Fairlawn, Bath, Richfield Township, and the Village of Richfield allowing for plenty of room for us drivers.

As far as WHEN this will happen, that's still up in the air, but 2024 as an anticipated start date and an expected boost in the economy with fresh construction jobs.

That drive between Cleveland and Akron is about to become much easier in the upcoming years.

Specs here.