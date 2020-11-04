Geauga Lake/Sea World Property Purchased!

Industrial Commercial Properties has purchased the 377 acres of land the housed Geauga Lake and Sea World in Bainbridge Township. Dubbed 'The Geauga Lake District', here's what they're going to do with it: Retail locations, mixed-use restaurant and entertainment district, residential office district, multi-family residential and institutional sites. Menard's is the first retail company to join the development, with the new location facing Rt 43. Full story HERE.