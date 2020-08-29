Go Vintage in the CLE this weekend
Nothin like knockin' a few pins around, these vintage alleys in CLE are the places to be....
August 29, 2020
Now, i'm no world class bowler, but I do enjoy gettin out there on that slippery wood and knockin some pins around. I'm also a sucker for vibe and the overall experience when I go out. These bowling alleys are awesome and will take you right back to the period, AND they're right HERE in CLEVELAND! That's rock n roll. Bust out the plaid pants and collared bowling shirts: It's time to get lucky!..... (Check for open-ness given that it's 2020 and restrictions apply)
- Dickey's Lanes - 3275 W 25th
- Maple Lanes - 6918 St. Clair
- Mahall's 20 Lanes - 13200 Madison Ave
