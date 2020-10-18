Hallmark X-Mas Movies & When To Watch Them This Year

It'll be here before we know it. Yes, i'm talking about the C-word. CHRISTMAS. With all the Christmas and holiday movies to choose from, no matter if you're on the nice or naughty list, best practice to plan ahead for your movie binge. Here's the what and the when you can check out this year's Hallmark Christmas flix: For all the info, click HERE.

Jingle Bell Pride

Saturday, Oct. 24

Julle Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Chateau Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 25

Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

One Royal Holiday

Saturday, Oct. 31

Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark

On the 12th Date of Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 1

Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

Saturday, Nov. 7

Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Christmas with the Darlings

Sunday, Nov. 8

Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Christmas in Vienna

Saturday, Nov. 14

Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

A Timeless Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 15

Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Saturday, Nov. 21

Jessy Schram, Wynonna Judd and Kix Brooks

The Christmas House

Sunday, Nov. 22

Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett and Treat Williams

Love & Gingerbread

Monday, Nov. 23

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

A Bright and Merry Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Christmas by Starlight

Thursday, Nov. 26

Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell

Five Star Christmas

Friday, Nov. 27

Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Christmas Waltz

Saturday, Nov. 28

Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church

If I Only Had Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 29

Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Saturday, Dec. 5

Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence and Holly Robinson Peete

Christmas She Wrote

Sunday, Dec. 6

Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

Cross Country Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 12

Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

Christmas Comes Twice

Sunday, Dec. 13

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

Christmas Carousel

Saturday, Dec. 19

Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Sunday, Dec. 20

Ben Savage, Mia Kirshner and Marilu Henner

Miracles of Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas Tree Lane

Saturday, Oct. 24

Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker and Briana Price

Deliver by Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 25

Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Cranberry Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 31

Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Holly & Ivy

Sunday, Nov. 1

Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Ring

Saturday, Nov. 7

Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

The Christmas Bow

Sunday, Nov. 8

Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Meet Me at Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 14

Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

The Christmas Doctor

Sunday, Nov. 15

Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

The Angel Tree

Saturday, Nov. 21

Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Sunday, Nov. 22

Brooke D'Orsay and Sam Page

USS Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 28

Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven

A Little Christmas Charm

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 6

Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

A Glenbrooke Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 12

Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

The Key to Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 13

Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

Swept Up by Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 19

Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening

Project Christmas Wish

Sunday, Dec. 20

Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle