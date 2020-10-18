Hallmark X-Mas Movies & When To Watch Them This Year
Whether you're on the nice list, or the naughty list, there are movies for your watching pleasure...
It'll be here before we know it. Yes, i'm talking about the C-word. CHRISTMAS. With all the Christmas and holiday movies to choose from, no matter if you're on the nice or naughty list, best practice to plan ahead for your movie binge. Here's the what and the when you can check out this year's Hallmark Christmas flix: For all the info, click HERE.
Jingle Bell Pride
Saturday, Oct. 24
Julle Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.
Chateau Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 25
Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane
One Royal Holiday
Saturday, Oct. 31
Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark
On the 12th Date of Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 1
Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes
Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
Saturday, Nov. 7
Ashley Williams and Niall Matter
Christmas with the Darlings
Sunday, Nov. 8
Katrina Law and Carlo Marks
Christmas in Vienna
Saturday, Nov. 14
Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott
A Timeless Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 15
Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill
A Nashville Christmas Carol
Saturday, Nov. 21
Jessy Schram, Wynonna Judd and Kix Brooks
The Christmas House
Sunday, Nov. 22
Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett and Treat Williams
Love & Gingerbread
Monday, Nov. 23
A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor
A Bright and Merry Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas
Christmas by Starlight
Thursday, Nov. 26
Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell
Five Star Christmas
Friday, Nov. 27
Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster
Christmas Waltz
Saturday, Nov. 28
Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church
If I Only Had Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 29
Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Saturday, Dec. 5
Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence and Holly Robinson Peete
Christmas She Wrote
Sunday, Dec. 6
Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal
Cross Country Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 12
Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt
Christmas Comes Twice
Sunday, Dec. 13
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier
Christmas Carousel
Saturday, Dec. 19
Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe
Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
Sunday, Dec. 20
Ben Savage, Mia Kirshner and Marilu Henner
Miracles of Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas Tree Lane
Saturday, Oct. 24
Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker and Briana Price
Deliver by Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 25
Alvina August and Eion Bailey
Cranberry Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 31
Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres
Holly & Ivy
Sunday, Nov. 1
Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols
The Christmas Ring
Saturday, Nov. 7
Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay
The Christmas Bow
Sunday, Nov. 8
Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady
Meet Me at Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 14
Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin
The Christmas Doctor
Sunday, Nov. 15
Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes
The Angel Tree
Saturday, Nov. 21
Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant
A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances
Sunday, Nov. 22
Brooke D'Orsay and Sam Page
USS Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 28
Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven
A Little Christmas Charm
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny
Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 6
Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar
A Glenbrooke Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 12
Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo
The Key to Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 13
Taylor Cole and Steve Lund
Swept Up by Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 19
Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening
Project Christmas Wish
Sunday, Dec. 20
Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle