Hallmark X-Mas Movies & When To Watch Them This Year

Whether you're on the nice list, or the naughty list, there are movies for your watching pleasure...

October 18, 2020
Joe Czekaj
It'll be here before we know it. Yes, i'm talking about the C-word. CHRISTMAS. With all the Christmas and holiday movies to choose from, no matter if you're on the nice or naughty list, best practice to plan ahead for your movie binge. Here's the what and the when you can check out this year's Hallmark Christmas flix: For all the info, click HERE.

Jingle Bell Pride
Saturday, Oct. 24
Julle Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Chateau Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 25
Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

One Royal Holiday
Saturday, Oct. 31
Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark

On the 12th Date of Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 1
Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
Saturday, Nov. 7
Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Christmas with the Darlings
Sunday, Nov. 8
Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Christmas in Vienna
Saturday, Nov. 14
Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

A Timeless Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 15
Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

A Nashville Christmas Carol
Saturday, Nov. 21
Jessy Schram, Wynonna Judd and Kix Brooks

The Christmas House
Sunday, Nov. 22
Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett and Treat Williams

Love & Gingerbread
Monday, Nov. 23

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

A Bright and Merry Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Christmas by Starlight
Thursday, Nov. 26
Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell

Five Star Christmas
Friday, Nov. 27
Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Christmas Waltz
Saturday, Nov. 28
Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church

If I Only Had Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 29
Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Saturday, Dec. 5
Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence and Holly Robinson Peete

Christmas She Wrote
Sunday, Dec. 6
Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

Cross Country Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 12
Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

Christmas Comes Twice
Sunday, Dec. 13
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

Christmas Carousel
Saturday, Dec. 19
Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
Sunday, Dec. 20
Ben Savage, Mia Kirshner and Marilu Henner

Miracles of Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas Tree Lane
Saturday, Oct. 24
Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker and Briana Price

Deliver by Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 25
Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Cranberry Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 31
Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Holly & Ivy
Sunday, Nov. 1
Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Ring
Saturday, Nov. 7
Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

The Christmas Bow
Sunday, Nov. 8
Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Meet Me at Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 14
Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

The Christmas Doctor
Sunday, Nov. 15
Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

The Angel Tree
Saturday, Nov. 21
Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances
Sunday, Nov. 22
Brooke D'Orsay and Sam Page

USS Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 28
Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven

A Little Christmas Charm
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 6
Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

A Glenbrooke Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 12
Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

The Key to Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 13
Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

Swept Up by Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 19
Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening

Project Christmas Wish
Sunday, Dec. 20
Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle

 

