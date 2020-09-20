Halloween 2020 Safety Guidelines

Tricks and tips to keep you, your family, and the people around you safe this year...

September 20, 2020
Joe Czekaj
halloween 2020

Local

Ahhhhhh yes, leaves changing colors, flannels, pumpkins, cider, a brisk breeze, gotta be getting closer to Fall. We've spent the last 6 months adhering to safety guidelines and measures to ensure everyones safety, and Halloween 2020 is no exception. IT CAN STILL BE FUN!! It'll be here before we know it and these are some ways to keep you, your family, and those around you safe this season as recommended by the Ohio Department of Health...

Downloadable from the Ohio Department of Health website --> HERE <--

 

Halloween
Ohio Department of Health

ohio
Halloween
odh

