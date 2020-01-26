Happy Birthday, Eddie Van Halen!

It's easy to understand why Van Halen co-founder and musical innovator Eddie Van Halen has a golden spot in the hallowed halls of "the best to ever lay hands on a guitar". The sounds he managed to create from a guitar was unlike anyone else had done before and few can replicate today. As a drummer, playing along side him would be a dream. As a fan of his work as well as a person who appreciates all forms of music, my respect for this man will stand for many years to come. There's not enough room to post everything this man has done, but I have no doubt that he will continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans for years to come. Happy Birthday, Eddie! Here's one of my favorite interviews with Eddie below. Keep rockin'.