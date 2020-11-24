Here's What's Open and What's Not Thanksgiving 2020

Before you head out, check this list......

November 24, 2020
Joe Czekaj
Thanksgiving 2020

yul38885 yul38885

Categories: 
Local

Before you trot to your favorite store to grab some hot, pre-Black Friday deals and canned cranberry sauce, it's wise to make sure the place is open before hand. Always good practice to call the store if you're unsure.

OPEN

  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots (Most stores open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. local time)
  • Cabela's
  • CVS
  • Dollar General (Excluding Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island) 
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • H-E-B
  • Kmart
  • Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc. Most close between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. local time)
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods

CLOSED

  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • GameStop
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl's
  • Macy's
  • Sears
  • Target
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Walmart
  • Abt
  • Academy Sports
  • Ace Hardware
  • ALDI
  • American Girl
  • Army and Air Force Exchange stores
  • At Home
  • AT&T
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • BJ's
  • Blain's Farm and Fleet
  • Burlington
  • Campmor
  • The Container Store
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dillard's
  • Guitar Center   
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • H&M Stores 
  • Half Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Ikea
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
  • Lamps Plus     
  • Levin Furniture
  • Lowe's
  • Office Depot 
  • OfficeMax
  • Old Navy 
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • Publix
  • Marshall's 
  • Mills Fleet Farm   
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack 
  • Patagonia
  • Pier 1 
  • Raymour & Flanigan
  • REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
  • Staples 
  • Stein Mart
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Stores
  • True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)
  • West Marine Stores         
Tags: 
Cleveland
thanksgiving 2020
shopping