Here's What's Open and What's Not Thanksgiving 2020
Before you head out, check this list......
November 24, 2020
Before you trot to your favorite store to grab some hot, pre-Black Friday deals and canned cranberry sauce, it's wise to make sure the place is open before hand. Always good practice to call the store if you're unsure.
OPEN
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots (Most stores open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. local time)
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General (Excluding Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island)
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- H-E-B
- Kmart
- Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc. Most close between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. local time)
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
CLOSED
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- GameStop
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Sears
- Target
- Ulta Beauty
- Walmart
- Abt
- Academy Sports
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI
- American Girl
- Army and Air Force Exchange stores
- At Home
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ's
- Blain's Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Campmor
- The Container Store
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard's
- Guitar Center
- Harbor Freight Tools
- H&M Stores
- Half Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
- Lamps Plus
- Levin Furniture
- Lowe's
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Publix
- Marshall's
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Patagonia
- Pier 1
- Raymour & Flanigan
- REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Stores
- True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)
- West Marine Stores