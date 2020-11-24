Here's What's Open and What's Not Thanksgiving 2020

Before you trot to your favorite store to grab some hot, pre-Black Friday deals and canned cranberry sauce, it's wise to make sure the place is open before hand. Always good practice to call the store if you're unsure.

OPEN

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots (Most stores open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. local time)

Cabela's

CVS

Dollar General (Excluding Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island)

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

H-E-B

Kmart

Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc. Most close between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. local time)

Walgreens

Whole Foods

CLOSED