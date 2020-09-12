Hot Dog Heaven Food Truck!

Weeks after a fire took down Amherst, Ohio hot dog hot spot, 'Hot Dog Heaven' has announced they are opening a food truck! A permanent food truck! Yes, they will still have their signature hot dogs, keilbasa, burgers, corn dogs, and chicken tenders. However, they are operating on a smaller menu, they will open in the temporary location of the Hastee Tastee parking lot Monday September 14th. Hours are Monday -Friday 11am - 8pm. Full story here. Keep rockin'