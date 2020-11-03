Induction 2020: A Guide

Doing things a little different this year, the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will be held via HBO this Saturday November 7th @ 8PM. Here's a guide for setting up your induction night....

How can I watch the ceremony?

-The induction special airs live on HBO and HBO Max at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Who is being inducted this year?

- Depeche Mode

- The Doobie Brothers

- Whitney Houston

- Nine Inch Nails

- The Notorious B.I.G.

- T. Rex

- Jon Landau

- Irving Azoff

Any special guests?

-Dave Grohl kicks off the ceremony followed by: (In no particular order)

- Luke Bryan

- Sean “Diddy” Combs

- Miley Cyrus

- Billy Gibbons

- Don Henley

- Jennifer Hudson

- Billy Idol

- Iggy Pop

- Alicia Keys

- Adam Levine

- Chris Martin

- Lin-Manuel Miranda

- Brad Paisely

- Bruce Springsteen

- St. Vincent

- Ringo Starr

- Gwen Stefani

- Charlize Theron

- Nancy Wilson

Is an induction ceremony pre-game available?

What good is any party if you don't pregame? Here's some events happening BEFORE the ceremony:

Thursday, Nov. 5 at 3:30P: Hall of Fame series interview with inductee Jon Landau. Listen for free on the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7P: Hall of Fame series interview with C.J. Wallace in celebration of inductee Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. Listen for free on the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Friday, Nov. 6 at 2P:Nine Inch Nails conversation. Listen for free on NIN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6:45P: 2020 Rock Hall virtual red carpet. Join host Carrie Keagan with live and pre-recorded interviews with inductees and special guests. Tune in for free on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels as well as HBO's Facebook page.

LONG LIVE ROCK