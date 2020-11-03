Induction 2020: A Guide
Everything you need to know about the 2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony
Doing things a little different this year, the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will be held via HBO this Saturday November 7th @ 8PM. Here's a guide for setting up your induction night....
How can I watch the ceremony?
-The induction special airs live on HBO and HBO Max at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Who is being inducted this year?
- Depeche Mode
- The Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Nine Inch Nails
- The Notorious B.I.G.
- T. Rex
- Jon Landau
- Irving Azoff
Any special guests?
-Dave Grohl kicks off the ceremony followed by: (In no particular order)
- Luke Bryan
- Sean “Diddy” Combs
- Miley Cyrus
- Billy Gibbons
- Don Henley
- Jennifer Hudson
- Billy Idol
- Iggy Pop
- Alicia Keys
- Adam Levine
- Chris Martin
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Brad Paisely
- Bruce Springsteen
- St. Vincent
- Ringo Starr
- Gwen Stefani
- Charlize Theron
- Nancy Wilson
Is an induction ceremony pre-game available?
What good is any party if you don't pregame? Here's some events happening BEFORE the ceremony:
Thursday, Nov. 5 at 3:30P: Hall of Fame series interview with inductee Jon Landau. Listen for free on the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7P: Hall of Fame series interview with C.J. Wallace in celebration of inductee Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. Listen for free on the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
Friday, Nov. 6 at 2P:Nine Inch Nails conversation. Listen for free on NIN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6:45P: 2020 Rock Hall virtual red carpet. Join host Carrie Keagan with live and pre-recorded interviews with inductees and special guests. Tune in for free on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels as well as HBO's Facebook page.
LONG LIVE ROCK