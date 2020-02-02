James Hetfield First Appearance Since Rehab

Metallica's frontman makes his first public appearance since his stay in rehab.

February 2, 2020
Joe Czekaj
James Hetfield

Mauricio Santana / Stringer

Music News

   Fresh out of his stay in rehab and looking well, Metallica frontman James Hetfield made his first public appearance and spoke at the opening of his classic car exhibit at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. When asked about the future of Metallica and what's next, he simply replied "That’s a great question, we don’t know. Right now, I’m sitting in Peterson Museum and I don’t know what’s going to happen next. That’s the beauty of this. We’ll sit down and figure out what works best for us. Whatever is coming up, we don’t know. And we kind of thrive off of the fear of the unknown, a bit, and being scared just enough to feel alive.”

   I, as well as Metallica fans across the globe, wait in anticipation for the 11th studio album from the Mighty Met! Drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo also spoke on the future of the band, you can read that here. The full video from the Peterson Museum is below. Keep Rockin'!

 

James Hetfield
Metallica
peterson automotive museum
rehab

