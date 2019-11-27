Happy Birthday, Jimi Hendrix!

A man that was entirely self-taught on an instrument that would help him solidify his place in history has a birthday today. A musician that thought and performed outside-the-box, played a left-handed guitar, couldn't read music , and communicated his musical vision through colors, Jimi Hendrix has left an evergreen footprint in the lives he touched all over the world. When you turned the radio dial and heard his signature guitar sound come ripping through the speakers, you KNEW it was Hendrix. From being enlisted as a United States Paratrooper, playing Woodstock in front of the smallest crowd all weekend, setting his guitar ablaze at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, Hendrix was always the underdog that exceeded and pushed the expectations at every turn. With the release of 3 studio albums with The Jimi Hendrix Experience, and 1 with Band of Gypsys, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame dubbed Hendrix "The greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music". With hits like "Hey Joe", "All Along the Watchtower", "The Wind Cries Mary", "Purple Haze", "Foxy Lady", "Voodoo Child", a career that spanned a mere 4 years changed the course of music forever. Playing and headling over 600 shows between 1966 and 1970, he is still greatly missed and remembered to this very day. James Marshall "Jimi" Hendrix November 27th, 1942 - September 18th, 1970