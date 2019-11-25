Jokes, Jokes, Jokes

Mick Mars says free Crue tickets comment was a 'joke'

November 25, 2019
Joe Czekaj
Mick Mars Motley Crue

Frank Micelotta / Staff

Categories: 
Music News

It's a testament to the old saying "watch what you say", or "don't say things that you can't back up with proof". Well, this is the situation Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars found himself in. Back in 2014 on Eddie Trunks 'That Metal Show', Mars discussed the possibility of Motley Crue touring again, to which he replied, boldly "If that happens, I will invite the world to come for free. Free." With the recent news of the Crue touring again, fans QUICKLY reminded Mars of his passive comment. You can read his full response below, the That Metal Show video, and check on their tour. Keep Rockin'. 

 

A post shared by Mick Mars (@mr.mickmars) on

 

Tags: 
motley crue mick mars

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes