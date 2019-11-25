Jokes, Jokes, Jokes

It's a testament to the old saying "watch what you say", or "don't say things that you can't back up with proof". Well, this is the situation Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars found himself in. Back in 2014 on Eddie Trunks 'That Metal Show', Mars discussed the possibility of Motley Crue touring again, to which he replied, boldly "If that happens, I will invite the world to come for free. Free." With the recent news of the Crue touring again, fans QUICKLY reminded Mars of his passive comment. You can read his full response below, the That Metal Show video, and check on their tour. Keep Rockin'.

A post shared by Mick Mars (@mr.mickmars) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:53am PST