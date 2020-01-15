Guitarist Richie Faulkner Not Happy About Rock Hall Inductees

We all have our opinion on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's process for picking and inducting their nominees. Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is quite upset at this year's inductees, in light of the fact that Priest got snubbed for an entry. He states in a Twitter post earlier today that "These institutions are founded on what these guys helped create and to not be included is a total joke". He goes on to say that "If you wanna call it the ROCK hall, then you should start with a healthy foundation of ROCK (in all its forms) to build on." This years list of inductees included The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, and The Notorious B.I.G. You can read the full story here. Keep rockin'.