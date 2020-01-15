Guitarist Richie Faulkner Not Happy About Rock Hall Inductees

Judas Priest guitarist airing his grievances about the 2020 Rock Hall Inductees

January 15, 2020
Joe Czekaj
Richie Faulkner Judas Priest Rock Hall

Ethan Miller / Staff

Categories: 
Music News

We all have our opinion on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's process for picking and inducting their nominees. Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is quite upset at this year's inductees, in light of the fact that Priest got snubbed for an entry. He states in a Twitter post earlier today that "These institutions are founded on what these guys helped create and to not be included is a total joke". He goes on to say that "If you wanna call it the ROCK hall, then you should start with a healthy foundation of ROCK (in all its forms) to build on." This years list of inductees included The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, and The Notorious B.I.G. You can read the full story here. Keep rockin'.

Tags: 
Judas Priest
2020 Rock Hall Inductions
richie faulkner

Upcoming Events

16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
20 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes