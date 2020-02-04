Julian Lennon's Cancer Scare

Son of the late Beatle John Lennon, Julian Lennon reveals in a post on Facebook, that he had a brush with cancer that left him 'shaking inside'. Lennon, a musician like his father, stated "I went to visit my dermatologist, here in LA, when she noticed a little bump on my head that was actually a mole that had been there, along with a birthmark, for the last 57 years, but this time, it looked and felt a little different.”

He went in for a biopsy of the mole he suspected, which proved to be cancerous. He goes on to say “Hopefully we managed to remove all that was cancerous, but the mole is being sent off again, for a further/deeper analysis, and I’ll have those results next week. I cannot tell you how I felt, from one moment of joy, to the fear of feeling that I may be gone, at any given moment. I’m still shaking inside… but my faith is strong.” check out music from his band below, and read more here. Keep rockin'.