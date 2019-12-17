KISS + David Lee Roth Is Happening!

Former lead singer of Van Halen David Lee Roth will step away from his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort, to be the opening act of the KISS tour "End of the Road". Not to worry, David says he will return to the residency after both legs of the tour are finished. This comes just months after Roth spoke about the possibility of a Van Halen return; that of which is highly unlikely. No date or location is set for KISS' final show. The tour kicks off February 1st, 2020, and you can check out the full list of dates here. Keep Rockin'