KISS + David Lee Roth Is Happening!

David Lee Roth will open for KISS on their upcoming tour

December 17, 2019
Joe Czekaj
David Lee Roth KISS Tour

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Music News

Former lead singer of Van Halen David Lee Roth will step away from his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort, to be the opening act of the KISS tour "End of the Road". Not to worry, David says he will return to the residency after both legs of the tour are finished.  This comes just months after Roth spoke about the possibility of a Van Halen return; that of which is highly unlikely. No date or location is set for KISS' final show. The tour kicks off February 1st, 2020, and you can check out the full list of dates here. Keep Rockin'

Tags: 
David Lee Roth
KISS
Tour
Van Halen

Upcoming Events

21 Dec
Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guest Donnie Iris and The Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 Dec
Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10 Jan
Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes