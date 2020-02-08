KISS WON'T DISAPPEAR, SAYS PAUL STANLEY

    Even though the rock outfit KISS is retiring from the road, it sounds like they will still stay active once the tour is finished. Paul Stanley spoke with C-Ville Weekly, stating that “It’s important to note that this is the end of touring. The band isn’t necessarily disappearing into thin air, KISS just reached a time where touring, and doing 100 shows in seven months, which is what we’ve done so far, is ... just too demanding and time-consuming, when there’s other things to do in life." The band is currently on their 'End of the Road' farewell tour and will head to South America once the'ye through in the States, then head back to do another leg of a US tour. Check and see if they'll be coming to your town here. Keep rockin'. 

