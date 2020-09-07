Labor Day 2020: What's Open & What's Closed
Because those last minute BBQ items aren't going to magically appear in your backyard...
September 7, 2020
We've all taken part in the confusion and frustration when it comes to what's open and what's not open on holidays. Fortunately, here's a list that tells you just that...
WHAT'S OPEN (Yay!)
- Target — Open regular hours
- Walmart — Open regular hours
- Kroger– Open regular hours
- Trader Joe’s — Open regular hours
- Movie theaters — Some movie theaters, depending on coronavirus restrictions, because ya know, it's 2020. Better call and check before you go.
- Zoos — Open regular hours
- Malls — Most malls and department stores, but again, better call ahead and check.
- National parks — Some National Parks! Hey, better call ahead before you take a hike.
WHAT'S NOT OPEN (Sorry, but it'll have to wait until Tuesday)
- Government buildings — Anything government-owned (DMV, libraries), most likely closed.
- Banks — ATM's are available though!
- Post office — USPS won't be delivering mail today. US Post Offices are closed too.
- FedEx — Offices will be open with modified hours, but no deliveries today.
- Museums — Some are open, some aren't, you should call before you go.
Overall, if you THINK a place may be closed or may be open, just call ahead and save yourself the headache.
Be safe, drink responsibly, don't get behind the wheel.
Keep rockin'.