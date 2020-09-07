Labor Day 2020: What's Open & What's Closed

September 7, 2020
Labor Day 2020

We've all taken part in the confusion and frustration when it comes to what's open and what's not open on holidays. Fortunately, here's a list that tells you just that...

WHAT'S OPEN (Yay!)

  • Target — Open regular hours
  • Walmart — Open regular hours
  • Kroger– Open regular hours
  • Trader Joe’s — Open regular hours
  • Movie theaters — Some movie theaters, depending on coronavirus restrictions, because ya know, it's 2020. Better call and check before you go.
  • Zoos — Open regular hours
  • Malls — Most malls and department stores, but again, better call ahead and check.
  • National parks — Some National Parks! Hey, better call ahead before you take a hike.

WHAT'S NOT OPEN (Sorry, but it'll have to wait until Tuesday)

  • Government buildings — Anything government-owned (DMV, libraries), most likely closed.
  • Banks — ATM's are available though!
  • Post office — USPS won't be delivering mail today. US Post Offices are closed too.
  • FedEx — Offices will be open with modified hours, but no deliveries today.
  • Museums — Some are open, some aren't, you should call before you go.

 

Overall, if you THINK a place may be closed or may be open, just call ahead and save yourself the headache.

Be safe, drink responsibly, don't get behind the wheel.

Keep rockin'.

