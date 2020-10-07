Lake County Drive Thru Trick or Treat!

2020: The year of switchin' it up. The Madison Public Library is hosting a drive thru trick or treat event this Halloween! It'll be in the Madison Highschool parking lot @ 3100 Burns Rd from 6P-8P October 30th, 2020. They're also hosting some Halloween - themed events via Zoom as listed below, and a list of cities slated to host trick or treating this year. Keep rockin'.

MADISON PUBLIC LIBRARY ZOOM EVENTS

"A Know-Nothing Halloween" read-aloud for children in kindergarten and first grade at 4 p.m., Mon., Oct. 26.

Halloween baby/toddler storytime for children 0 to 24 months at 9:30 a.m., Tues., Oct. 27.

Unscary Halloween Stories and Snacks for young children at 2:45 p.m., Wed., Oct. 28.

Unscary Halloween Kindergarten Time especially for 5-and 6-year-olds at 2:45 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 29.

Spooky Halloween Party including scary stories for elementary-age children at 6:30 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 29.

Young Child Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Fri., Oct. 30

Preschool Storytime, 11:30 a.m., Fri., Oct. 30

TRICK OR TREATING