Lake County Drive Thru Trick or Treat!
The Madison Public Library switchin' it up this year...
October 7, 2020
2020: The year of switchin' it up. The Madison Public Library is hosting a drive thru trick or treat event this Halloween! It'll be in the Madison Highschool parking lot @ 3100 Burns Rd from 6P-8P October 30th, 2020. They're also hosting some Halloween - themed events via Zoom as listed below, and a list of cities slated to host trick or treating this year. Keep rockin'.
MADISON PUBLIC LIBRARY ZOOM EVENTS
- "A Know-Nothing Halloween" read-aloud for children in kindergarten and first grade at 4 p.m., Mon., Oct. 26.
- Halloween baby/toddler storytime for children 0 to 24 months at 9:30 a.m., Tues., Oct. 27.
- Unscary Halloween Stories and Snacks for young children at 2:45 p.m., Wed., Oct. 28.
- Unscary Halloween Kindergarten Time especially for 5-and 6-year-olds at 2:45 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 29.
- Spooky Halloween Party including scary stories for elementary-age children at 6:30 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 29.
- Young Child Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Fri., Oct. 30
- Preschool Storytime, 11:30 a.m., Fri., Oct. 30
TRICK OR TREATING
- Akron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Alliance: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Ashland: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
- Atwater Township: Oct. 25 from 2-4 p.m.
- Auburn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Aurora: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Avon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Avon Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Barberton: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Bay Village: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Beachwood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Bellville: Oct. 29 from 5-6:30 p.m.
- Brecksville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Brimfield: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Brunswick: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Canton Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Chardon: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Cleveland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Cleveland Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Coventry Township: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Euclid: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Fairview Park: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Garfield Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Green: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Hartville: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Hudson: Oct. 31 from 6-8 pm.
- Huron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Jackson Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Kirtland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- LaGrange: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Lake Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Lakewood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Louisville: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Macedonia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Massillon: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Medina: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Mentor: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Mentor-on-the-Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Middlefield: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Minerva: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Mogadore: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Navarre: Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- New Philadelphia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- North Canton: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- North Olmsted: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- North Ridgeville: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- North Royalton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Norton: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Norwalk: Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
- Oberlin: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Olmsted Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Painesville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Parma: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Perry Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Plain Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
- Port Clinton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Richmond Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Rocky River: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Sagamore Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
- Sheffield Township: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Sheffield Village: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Solon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Strongsville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Tallmadge: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
- Tuscarawas Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Vermilion: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
- Wadsworth: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Wellington: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Westlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Wickliffe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Willoughby Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.