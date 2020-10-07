Lake County Drive Thru Trick or Treat!

The Madison Public Library switchin' it up this year...

October 7, 2020
Joe Czekaj
halloween 2020

Rawpixel

Categories: 
Local

2020: The year of switchin' it up. The Madison Public Library is hosting a drive thru trick or treat event this Halloween! It'll be in the Madison Highschool parking lot @ 3100 Burns Rd from 6P-8P October 30th, 2020. They're also hosting some Halloween - themed events via Zoom as listed below, and a list of cities slated to host trick or treating this year. Keep rockin'.

MADISON PUBLIC LIBRARY ZOOM EVENTS

  • "A Know-Nothing Halloween" read-aloud for children in kindergarten and first grade at 4 p.m., Mon., Oct. 26.
  • Halloween baby/toddler storytime for children 0 to 24 months at 9:30 a.m., Tues., Oct. 27.
  • Unscary Halloween Stories and Snacks for young children at 2:45 p.m., Wed., Oct. 28.
  • Unscary Halloween Kindergarten Time especially for 5-and 6-year-olds at 2:45 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 29.
  • Spooky Halloween Party including scary stories for elementary-age children at 6:30 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 29.
  • Young Child Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Fri., Oct. 30
  • Preschool Storytime, 11:30 a.m., Fri., Oct. 30

TRICK OR TREATING

  • Akron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Alliance: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Ashland: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
  • Atwater Township: Oct. 25 from 2-4 p.m.
  • Auburn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Aurora: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Avon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Avon Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Barberton: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Bay Village: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Beachwood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bellville: Oct. 29 from 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Brecksville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Brimfield: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Brunswick: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Canton Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Chardon: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Cleveland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Cleveland Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Coventry Township: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
  • Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Euclid: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Fairview Park: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Garfield Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Green: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Hartville: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Hudson: Oct. 31 from 6-8 pm.
  • Huron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Jackson Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Kirtland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • LaGrange: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Lake Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Lakewood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Louisville: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Macedonia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Massillon: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Medina: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Mentor: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Mentor-on-the-Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Middlefield: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Minerva: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Mogadore: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Navarre: Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • New Philadelphia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • North Canton: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • North Olmsted: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • North Ridgeville: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • North Royalton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Norton: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Norwalk: Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
  • Oberlin: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Olmsted Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Painesville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Parma: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Perry Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Plain Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
  • Port Clinton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Richmond Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Rocky River: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Sagamore Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Sheffield Township: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Sheffield Village: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Solon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Strongsville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Tallmadge: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Tuscarawas Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Vermilion: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Wadsworth: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Wellington: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Westlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Wickliffe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Willoughby Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Tags: 
Halloween
trick or treat
Cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with JC Tretter and Jamie Gillan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes