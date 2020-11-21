Lake Metroparks Farmpark Holiday Lights Display

You can never have enough cheer around the holidays, and getting out to see some lights is a great way to gain some. Fortunately, Lake Metroparks Farmpark will hold their "Country Lights" drive through holiday display! Here's an added bonus, no matter how young or old, when you purchase a ticket you can also purchase toy kits that you can take home and build! FUN! Buy your tickets online and in advance HERE. Dates and times are listed below, as well as some guidelines to look over prior to your experience. Have fun!

Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 during the following times:

5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9:00 p.m.

Vehicle rules for the light display include:

No limos, buses or oversized vehicles. Vehicle size limited to 20 feet in length, and 6 ½ feet in width

For guest safety, all tailgates, van/car doors and hatchbacks must remain closed at all times.

Riding in the back of a pickup truck is not permitted.

Remain in your vehicle along the entire route.

No vehicle parking at this event

Lake Metroparks reserves the right to refuse any vehicle entry into the event if not in compliance with these rules.