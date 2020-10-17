Local CLE Businesses Offer Discount Day!

A day of discounts, thanks to a group of local businesses. Cleveland Shops is a group of independent retailers that are locally owned, & headed by Geiger's owner Gordon Geiger. Starting October 21st, the group will offer a gift certificate sale, with the participating businesses offering said certificates at a 30% discount! Another great way for us Clevelanders to show our support for local businesses. Here they are:

Alson Jewelers

Amy’s Shoes & Apparel-Rocky River

Amy’s Shoes & Apparel-Woodmere

Avenue Home

Baby Cakes Children’s Boutique

Block Brothers At Home

Blush Boutique

Calvetta Brothers

Cara’s Boutique

Casey’s Irish Imports

Cleveland Lighting-Lyndhurst

Cleveland Lighting-Fairlawn

Contessa Gallery

Cotton of Lakewood

Evie Lou

Geiger’s-Chagrin Falls

Geiger’s-Lakewood

IMG Jewelers

Jewelry Art

J3 Clothing Company

Kilgore Trout

Kleinhenz Jewelers

Knuth’s Shoes-Pepper Pike

Knuth’s Shoes-Westlake

Lion and Blue

Lisa Moran Ltd.

Lovely Paperie & Gifts

Mar-Lou Shoes

Marshall Carpet One

Once Upon A Time Toys

Paisley Monkey

Rozi’s Wine House (No discount due to State alcohol laws)

Samsel Rope & Marine Supply

Sapphire Pear

Second Sole

Shaker Rocks

VNTG Home

The W Gallery

The Wine Spot (No discount due to State alcohol laws)