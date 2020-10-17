Local CLE Businesses Offer Discount Day!
Support local with Discounts!
A day of discounts, thanks to a group of local businesses. Cleveland Shops is a group of independent retailers that are locally owned, & headed by Geiger's owner Gordon Geiger. Starting October 21st, the group will offer a gift certificate sale, with the participating businesses offering said certificates at a 30% discount! Another great way for us Clevelanders to show our support for local businesses. Here they are:
Alson Jewelers
Amy’s Shoes & Apparel-Rocky River
Amy’s Shoes & Apparel-Woodmere
Avenue Home
Baby Cakes Children’s Boutique
Block Brothers At Home
Blush Boutique
Calvetta Brothers
Cara’s Boutique
Casey’s Irish Imports
Cleveland Lighting-Lyndhurst
Cleveland Lighting-Fairlawn
Contessa Gallery
Cotton of Lakewood
Evie Lou
Geiger’s-Chagrin Falls
Geiger’s-Lakewood
IMG Jewelers
Jewelry Art
J3 Clothing Company
Kilgore Trout
Kleinhenz Jewelers
Knuth’s Shoes-Pepper Pike
Knuth’s Shoes-Westlake
Lion and Blue
Lisa Moran Ltd.
Lovely Paperie & Gifts
Mar-Lou Shoes
Marshall Carpet One
Once Upon A Time Toys
Paisley Monkey
Rozi’s Wine House (No discount due to State alcohol laws)
Samsel Rope & Marine Supply
Sapphire Pear
Second Sole
Shaker Rocks
VNTG Home
The W Gallery
The Wine Spot (No discount due to State alcohol laws)