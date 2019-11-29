Papa Het To Publish Book On His Classic Cars

We all know James Hetfield as the frontman/guitarist of legendary band Metallica, but very few know his love and affinity for classic cars, let alone his own persolnal collection. James is is unveiling his four-wheeled classics in an all new book entitled Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations of James Hetfield. As another avenue to display his artistic creativity, James has been collecting and restoring classic cars longer than most people know about. The Peterson Automotive Museum in L.A have teamed up with Papa Het to have his cars on display from February to October 2020. The book slated to be released in May 5th, 2020, you can pick up a preorder here. Keep Rockin'.