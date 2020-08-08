Metallica Members Reunite!

They're gettin' the band back together! In the same room that is. Metallica posted a video on their Instagram page, showing a rehearsal of the intro to "Creeping Death" with the members all being in the same jam space. In previous months, they've also recorded an acoustic version of "Blackened", where they recorded their individual parts from 4 states. They will release their newest event 'S&M2' August 28th, and, yeah, it's gunna rock. Both videos below, keep rockin'.