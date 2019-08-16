Celtic Frost Vocalist Asks "Why don't they leave their millionaire fingers off it?"

Celtric Frost vocalist Tom Gabriel Fischer is quite upset at Metallica's performance of his group's 1985 track "The Usurper". During a performance back in May of this year, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammet, played the Celtic Frost track that enraged Fischer. I won't quote ALL of what Mr. Fischer had to say about this performance, but the quotes are nonetheless, all a matter of opinion. Millions of people love Celtic Frost, and the same can be said about Metallica. Now, as many Metallica fans know, they've released a few cover albums as well as perform what they refer to as "doodles" during their live set. It is a way of giving a nod to the artist who created the original song, had an influence on them in some way, etc. Metallica lead singer James Hetfield is an avid sport hunter, while Fischer is very much AGAINST hunting for sport. Whether that factoid adds fuel to this fire remains unknown at this time. The band covered a Celtic Frost song back in 2018 as well, but seemingly went unnoticed by Fischer. As a musician myself, when I perform cover songs, I understand that there is a reason the song was popular in the first place. It's my duty as a musician to make sure that whatever made that song popular, shines through as well as putting my own individuality into it. Did Metallica intentionally perform a poor rendition of this track, was it better than some of their OWN songs? If you want to read the full story, as well as all of the quotes from Mr. Fischer, you can click here. The video of Metallica's cover of "The Usurper" by Celtic Frost is below and you can come to your own conclusion of the performance quality. Have a great weekend.