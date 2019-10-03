Metallica Releases 'SM2' Film Clip

'The Memory Remains' - 'SM2' Clip Released

October 3, 2019
Joe Czekaj
Jason Kempin / Staff

Jason Kempin / Staff

Categories: 
Music News

We finally have access to material from Metallica's 'SM2' concert last month with the San Francisco Symphony! They performed two shows at the grand opening of the Chase Center and will release the concert footage in theatre's October 9th. For a list of theatre's, click here. This was the second time these two musical entities joined together; the first in 1999. 'The Memory Remains' was the lead single from the band's seventh studio album Reload, released in 1997. This comes just days after lead singer James Hetfield checked himself into rehab. For the entire 'SM2' track listing, click here. Keep rockin'

 

Tags: 
Metallica

