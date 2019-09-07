Metallica 'S&M2'

The mighty Metallica not only played with an orchestra AGAIN, but celebrated the grand opening of an arena in Northern California at the same time. It's been 20 years since Metallica went against everything they were known for with S&M, in which they played with a full San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. Many fans say it was their best performance, others don't think so, but you'll have that. Not only did they prove the skeptics wrong, but they were able to achieve a whole different level of rock performance. Being able to hold to their 'aggressive' sound with a backing orchestra providing beautiful swells and audio imagery, took Metallica to a very special category of rock band. There's even a tribute to late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton by the symphony's principle bassist Scott Pingel; yes, it's (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth. Show number two of S&M2 will be tomorrow night at the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco. For the setlist and more info on this landmark show, click here. Keep Rockin'.