Mick Jagger 'The Burnt Orange Heresy" Trailer Released

January 25, 2020
Joe Czekaj
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is no stranger to the movie industry, releasing his newest role as an art collector in the film "The Burnt Orange Heresy'. The film is based off of the Charles Willeford crime novel that takes place in Italy's Lake Como, centered around art critic James Figueras and Berenice Hollis at Mick Jaggers character Joseph Cassidy's home. Watch the trailer below. For more info, just click here. Keep rockin'.

