Most-Played Fleetwood Mac Songs
Ever wonder?
When it comes to live concerts, Fleetwood Mac generally stays in the realm of 1975-1987 as far as content goes. All but two of the 25 most played songs come from the albums 'Fleetwood Mac', 'Rumours', 'Tusk', Mirage', & 'Tango In the Night'. Crowdsource Setlist.fm came up with some numbers and here they are:
25: Over My Head (311)
24: Sisters of the Moon (317)
23: Sara (364)
22: Little Lies (383)
21: Everywhere (407)
20: Silver Springs (424)
19: Big Love (459)
18: Stand Back (499)
17: Songbird (527)
16: Never Going Back Again (538)
15: Gypsy (549)
14: Tusk (570)
13: You Make Loving Fun (642)
12: Second Hand News (656)
11: Say You Love Me (725)
10: Oh Well (757)
9: I'm So Afraid (768)
8: Gold Dust Woman (818)
7: Don't Stop (887)
6: World Turning (938)
5: Dreams (958)
4: The Chain (969)
2: TIE - Landslide (973) & Go Your Own Way (973)
1: Rhiannon (1k)