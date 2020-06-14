Most-Played Fleetwood Mac Songs

When it comes to live concerts, Fleetwood Mac generally stays in the realm of 1975-1987 as far as content goes. All but two of the 25 most played songs come from the albums 'Fleetwood Mac', 'Rumours', 'Tusk', Mirage', & 'Tango In the Night'. Crowdsource Setlist.fm came up with some numbers and here they are:

25: Over My Head (311)

24: Sisters of the Moon (317)

23: Sara (364)

22: Little Lies (383)

21: Everywhere (407)

20: Silver Springs (424)

19: Big Love (459)

18: Stand Back (499)

17: Songbird (527)

16: Never Going Back Again (538)

15: Gypsy (549)

14: Tusk (570)

13: You Make Loving Fun (642)

12: Second Hand News (656)

11: Say You Love Me (725)

10: Oh Well (757)

9: I'm So Afraid (768)

8: Gold Dust Woman (818)

7: Don't Stop (887)

6: World Turning (938)

5: Dreams (958)

4: The Chain (969)

2: TIE - Landslide (973) & Go Your Own Way (973)

1: Rhiannon (1k)