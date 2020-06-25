'Mr. Mojo Risin': The Backstory

The Doors drummer John Densmore spoke on a radio show, describing the inspiration for the song 'LA Woman'. He had the idea of slowing the tempo of the song, then speeding it back up, crescendo-style, taking you on a journey to the top of the mountain and returning you safely to the bottom. The phrase 'Mr. Mojo Risin' was the cornerstone of Densmore's inspiration and it wasn't until after they were finished creating the song, that singer Jim Morrison blew their minds with an anagram. Jim arranged the letters in that phrase, spelling out his own name. Morrison knew about the letter arrangement beforehand, but never told anyone. Full interview with John Densmore here.