NEO Drivers: It's Deer Breeding Season!

Fact: You're more likely to be in a deer-related accident in Northeast Ohio October - December than any other time during the year. Why? It's deer breeding season! The average insurance claim for a deer-related auto accident: $4,000, and if you swerve to avoid the deer and cause damage to someone's property or someone else, you can get a ticket for failure to control. Avoid all that and avoid distractions while driving, keep your FULL attention on the road ahead. If you do strike a deer, move to a safe place if you're able to, turn on your hazards, and report the incident. Drive safe, and keep rockin'.