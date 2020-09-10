New lanes 480EB on Valley View Bridge to open Sunday 9/13!
Be prepared for lane shifts and closures across the bridge...
September 10, 2020
The brand new lanes across the 480 Valley View Bridge are slated to be open for travel Sunday 9/13! Prefacing the reopening, there will be plenty of closings and lane shifts over the weekend to accomodate work on the "old" lanes across the bridge.
Friday 9/11 - Saturday 9/12:
Double lane closures 480 E between Transportation Blvd and 77, 8pm - 5am.
Single lane closures Saturday 6am - 6pm
Saturday 9/12:
The 77N & S exit ramps to 480 E closed 6am - 1pm
The 480 E entrance & exit ramps at Transportation Blvd closed 6am - 6pm
Sunday 9/13:
All eastbound traffic on 480 will be using the new lanes on the Valley View Bridge through Fall 2021, EB traffic will still have access to the 77 interchange and exit to Transportation Blvd