New lanes 480EB on Valley View Bridge to open Sunday 9/13!

The brand new lanes across the 480 Valley View Bridge are slated to be open for travel Sunday 9/13! Prefacing the reopening, there will be plenty of closings and lane shifts over the weekend to accomodate work on the "old" lanes across the bridge.

Friday 9/11 - Saturday 9/12:

Double lane closures 480 E between Transportation Blvd and 77, 8pm - 5am.

Single lane closures Saturday 6am - 6pm

Saturday 9/12:

The 77N & S exit ramps to 480 E closed 6am - 1pm

The 480 E entrance & exit ramps at Transportation Blvd closed 6am - 6pm

Sunday 9/13:

All eastbound traffic on 480 will be using the new lanes on the Valley View Bridge through Fall 2021, EB traffic will still have access to the 77 interchange and exit to Transportation Blvd