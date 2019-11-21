New Ozzy Teaser Vid

The legendary frontman released a personal invite to fans 'join me this Friday' on his website with a teaser video entitled 'Straight To Hell'. This offering makes it the second single off of Ozzy's unreleased album Ordinary Man. That album slated to be released January 2020, with the teaser video offering an angelic-like ambiance. The first track to be released called Under the Graveyard was released earlier this month, coupled with the singer revealing that he recorded this album with the help of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Guns 'N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan. Didn't see that one coming. 'Straight To Hell' will be released at midnight on Friday 11/22/19 everywhere. I'll meet you there. Teaser video below. Keep rockin'.