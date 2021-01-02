New Year, Fresh Changes: Ohio

As if looking forward to 2021 wasn't enough....

January 2, 2021
Joe Czekaj
Cleveland Changes 2021

Along with the coming of the new year, some changes big and small will impact our daily lives in Ohio. Such as:

New Census numbers will force the size of Cleveland city council to shrink

Hourly worker wages increase by 10 cents per hour

Ohio's grace period to renew an expired driver's license or registration ends July 1st

Plastic bags won’t disappear anytime soon from grocery stores in Cuyahoga County and other communities that passed legislation to ban them. A state law signed last year blocks such bans through September.

 

 

 

