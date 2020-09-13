Peep This: No Peeps This Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day

In my 30 years of living, i've found that its a 50/50 discussion when talking about like or dislike of PEEPS. You're either a hard 'Love them!' or solid 'Absolutely not!'. No matter your stance, the makers of the marshmallow sugar-crusted treat says that the Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day shapes will not be produced this year. Due to safety measures and limited production due to COVID in their plant, Just Born Quality Confections will focus on 2021 production. They are placing attention on next year due to an expected "overwhelming demand" for PEEPS next Easter.

Full statement HERE.

I'm a semi-stale PEEPS kinda guy. Open the package, let them air out for half a day or so. It's like wine, gotta let some air get to them to bring out the true depth of flavor. It's about the experience!